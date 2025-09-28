Packers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (Bet on Jordan Love)
Sunday Night Football in Week 4 features an interesting NFC battle, as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for the first time as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons could be a player bettors look to target in a defensive prop in this game, and it could be a rough offensive showing for the Dallas Cowboys, who have lost CeeDee Lamb (ankle) to an injury.
Dallas struggled without Lamb in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, but it did open up opportunities for Jake Ferguson and George Pickens to thrive in the passing game.
On the Packers’ side, their offense is aiming to rebound from a lackluster 10-point showing in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Can one of their young receivers step up as a No. 1 option for Jordan Love with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson out with injuries?
Here’s a look at some of the player props that I’m eyeing for this primetime matchup in Week 4.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Cowboys
Jake Ferguson 6+ Receptions (-181)
Ferguson has been a target hog in the 2025 season, catching 27 of his 32 passes from Dak Prescott in three games.
The veteran tight end has a nice rapport with Prescott, and he was targeted 14 times (catching 13 passes) with Lamb out of the lineup for most of the Week 3 loss to Chicago.
While I’m not expecting a double-digit catch game again, Ferguson does have five, nine and 13 catches in his games this season, receiving double-digit targets twice.
Green Bay has struggled to defend tight ends as well, allowing the third-most receiving yards (215) and the third-most receptions (21) to the position this season.
Bettors could also take Ferguson to record seven or more receptions at plus money (+103) on Sunday night.
Jordan Love 2+ Passing Touchdowns (-144)
This is a great matchup for Love and the Green Bay passing game, as the Cowboys rank 31st in the NFL in EPA/Pass and have given up seven passing scores over the last two weeks.
Surely, they faced some elite quarterbacks in those games, right?
Wrong.
They allowed three scores to Russell Wilson in Week 2 (who has now been benched for Jaxson Dart), and they gave up four scores to Caleb Williams in a blowout loss in Week 3.
Now, they’ll take on Love, who has thrown for five scores this season, including two or more touchdowns in each of his first two games. I think the Packers quarterback is an absolute steal against this leaky secondary on Sunday night.
George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)
With Lamb out, Pickens should step into the No. 1 receiver role in this Dallas offense.
The Cowboys are major underdogs in this game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them fall behind on Sunday night and be forced to air the ball out to stay in the game.
Pickens has 13 receptions on 22 targets this season, but he’s been targeted exactly nine times in back-to-back games, and he’s finished both of those matchups with five receptions.
The target share should only increase for Pickens, who has played at least 82.4 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps in every game this season.
He’s a steal at this number on Sunday.
