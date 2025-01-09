Packers vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will face-off in the Wild-Card Round of the NFC Playoffs.
It'll serve as the first of the NFC matchups and the second for us to watch and bet on Sunday. Let's increase the excitement a bit by placing a few wagers on three players to score a touchdown, including Packers tight end, Tucker Kraft.
Packers vs. Eagles Touchdown Bets
- DeVonta Smith Touchdown (+200)
- Tucker Kraft Touchdown (+270)
- Dontayvion Wicks (+270)
DeVonta Smith Touchdown (+200)
Despite A.J. Brown being the No. 1 receiving option for Philadelphia, you'd be surprised to find out DeVonta Smith has one more reception and one more touchdown than Brown this season with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns. With that being the case, he presents the better value to find the end zone on Sunday at 2-1.
Tucker Kraft Touchdown (+270)
Tucker Kraft leads all Packers' pass-catchers in touchdowns this season with seven. He may be a weapon the Packers lean on in this game given how strong the Eagles' cornerbacks have been this season.
There are few times you'll be able to get a team's receiving touchdown leader at almost 3-1 odds. Let's take advantage of this opportunity.
Dontayvion Wicks (+270)
With Christian Watson out for the Packers, Dontayvion Wicks is likely to take over as the team's deep threat against the Eagles as he had been Watson's backup all season. If the Packers find themselves behind in the second half, they'll have no other option than to take some deep shots to catch up. That could be when Wicks steps in and cashes this bet for us.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!