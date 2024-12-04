Packers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14 (
A pivotal game in the NFC North is set to take place in the Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions.
You can find out the betting odds and my best overall bet for the game in my betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to break down three player props I love for the mid-week matchup. Let's dive into it.
Best Packers vs. Lions Player Prop Bets
- Jordan Love UNDER 247.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 6.5 Receptions (+105) via BetMGM
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Jordan Love UNDER 247.5 Pass Yards (-114)
Jordan Love has a tough matchup ahead of him on Thursday night against the Lions. Detroit's secondary has stepped up in a big way of late, ranking first in opponent dropback EPA and second in opponent dropback success rate since Week 8. They're also allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt, the eighth fewest in the NFL.
The Packers would be smart to stick to the run game in this divisional duel.
Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 6.5 Receptions (+105)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has seen an increased workload in recent weeks, seeing at least seven targets in five straight games. He may not always rack up plenty of yards, but he's going to be a consistent target for Jared Goff in pivotal situations. In their previous game against the Packers, he hauled in seven receptions for 56 yards.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Jahmyr Gibbs has started to take over the bulk of carries over David Montgomery and he's been making the most of it. He's averaging 5.97 yards per carry on the season and has gone over 64.5 rush yards in seven straight games. The last time Gibbs didn't reach at least 65 yards was when he accumulated 63 in Week 5 against the Cowboys.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!