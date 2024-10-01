Packers vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5 (Trust Green Bay’s Offense)
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 this season — but 0-2 when Jordan Love starts — heading into their Week 5 matchup with the banged up Los Angeles Rams.
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua won’t play for the Rams again in Week 5, leaving Matthew Stafford with every little to work with as he tries to lead him team to a 2-3 start.
On the Green Bay side, Love is back and healthy and put together a big second half — although it wasn’t enough — in a loss to Minnesota in Week 5.
Can the Packers bounce back as road favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s clash between two playoff teams from last season.
Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers -3 (-115)
- Rams +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: -168
- Rams: +140
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Packers vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Packers record: 2-2
- Rams record: 1-3
Packers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Packers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 1-3 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 0-2 SU and ATS in Jordan Love’s starts.
- The Rams are `1-0 against the spread at home.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Rams’ four games this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Packers’ game this season.
Packers vs. Rams Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Jaire Alexander – questionable
- Christian Watson – questionable
- Carrington Valentine – questionable
- Jordan Morgan – questionable
- Devonte Wyatt – questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Cooper Kupp – out
- Puka Nacua – injured reserve
- Demarcus Robinson – questionable
- Troy Reeder – questionable
- Alaric Jackson – questionable
Packers vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: The star quarterback missed two games with an MCL injury and struggled in the first half against Minnesota. But, he bounced back to throw four scores and 389 yards — but he did throw three picks as well. Los Angeles has a weaker defense than Minnesota, which should help Love get back on track.
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams: Los Angeles doesn’t have many healthy weapons right now, but Kyren Williams is balling. The running back had three scores in Week 3 and then ran for 94 yards and a score on 19 carries in Week 4. He should have a heavy workload against the Pack.
Packers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
My favorite play in this game is on the Packers’ team total – as the Rams have been awful defensively in the 2024 season.
Los Angeles has allowed the second most points (115) in the league, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers. The Rams work last in yards per play and have allowed the fourth most yards per carry in the league.
This is a perfect matchup for a Green Bay offense that has cleared 25.5 points in three of four games, scoring 29 points in both of Love’s starts.
Love threw for 389 yards and four scores in Week 4, and I expect him to play even better with another week of rehab on his knee under his belt.
With Green Bay’s offense relatively healthy and loaded with talent in the passing and running game, I think it could push 30 or more points in Week 5.
Pick: Packers OVER 25.5 Points (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.