Packers vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8
Both the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers rank in the top 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense this season heading into Sunday night’s matchup.
Aaron Rodgers makes his return to Green Bay, and he’s looking to show his former team that he’s still an elite quarterback with the 4-2 Steelers. Rodgers leads the NFL in touchdown percentage and has thrown for 14 scores in just six games in 2025.
Meanwhile, his successor in Green Bay, Jordan Love, has led the Packers to a 4-1-1 start. The team has ridden running back Josh Jacobs all season long, but Love has made due with a banged up receiving corps, finding Tucker Kraft and Romeo Doubs often in the 2025 season.
The total for this game is set in the mid-40s, so oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points, especially since the Steelers defense was torched by the Cincinnati Bengals last week and ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play.
If you’re looking to bet on this primetime matchup, why not take a few anytime touchdown scorers?
Here’s a look at the players I like to find the end zone in Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Steelers
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+140)
- Darnell Washington Anytime TD (+310)
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+155)
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+140)
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been a beast in the red zone in the 2025 season, catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards and four scores.
Overall, he has 23 catches for 326 yards (and the four TDs) in the 2025 season, and he’s been a go-to option for Jordan Love all year long. With Jayden Reed out, Romeo Doubs and Kraft have been the clear top options in the passing game.
Kraft has found the end zone in four of his six games in 2025, and he’s coming off a season-high 10 targets in the win over Arizona in Week 7.
Plus, this is a great matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed 36 catches, 403 receiving yards and four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2025.
Darnell Washington Anytime TD (+310)
Last week, I predicted Darnell Washington’s first touchdown of the season (+370) against the Cincinnati Bengals after seeing his increased usage in the offense.
Washington saw five targets in Week 7 for the second week in a row, although he caught just three of them for two yards and a score. Still, the big tight end has 13 targets and nine receptions over the last three games while playing 77.5 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps.
Rodgers threw four scores (all to tight ends) in Week 7, and the Packers have allowed the most receptions (50) to tight ends this season. On top of that, they’ve given up five receiving scores to the position, so Washington is worth a dart throw again at +310.
DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+155)
DK Metcalf had found the end zone in four games in a row before being held to three catches for 50 yards in Week 7.
Metcalf’s role didn’t decrease – he played 98.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps – but Cincinnati tried to take him away on Thursday night.
Now, DK takes on a Green Bay team that has given up 10 passing touchdowns in six games while ranking 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Metcalf is still the No. 1 option in this passing game, receiving 36 targets in six games while turning them into 402 yards and four scores. He’s a solid buy-low candidate at +155 to find the end zone.
