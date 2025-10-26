Packers vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Aaron Rodgers)
An intriguing Sunday Night Football matchup takes place in Week 8, as Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay to take on his former team as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers and the Steelers are off to a 4-2 start to the 2025 season, and they’ve had an interesting offense with the veteran quarterback throwing 14 touchdowns in six games.
Meanwhile, the Packers and Jordan Love are rolling to open the 2025 season, going 4-1-1 through six games – even though they’ve been without receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed for most – if not all in Watson’s case – of 2025.
Josh Jacobs has been a bellcow for the Packers, and he’s a player that’s worth considering in the prop market in this primetime matchup.
With stars like Jacobs, DK Metcalf, Love and Rodgers all in action, there are plenty of ways to get involved in the player prop world on Sunday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Steelers
- Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-132)
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-128)
- Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-132)
A calf injury and illness hampered Josh Jacobs a bit in Week 7, as he was listed as questionable and ended up playing just 55.4 percent of the snaps for Green Bay – a season-low.
Still, he carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and two scores, and I think he could be in line for a big workload (if healthy) in Week 8. Jacobs has at least 16 carries in five of his six games this season, clearing this line in four of them.
He’s got a great matchup against a Steelers defense that ranks 21st in the NFL in EPA/Rush and allowed 108 yards on 11 carries to Chase Brown in Week 7. Prior to that game, Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game.
I think Jacobs could have a major workload on Sunday night.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-128)
It’s only right to bet on Rodgers in his return to Green Bay.
The former league MVP has done a great job putting up points this season, throwing 14 scores in six games. He’s posted multiple four-touchdown games, and he’s thrown at least two scores in four of his six appearances.
Green Bay has allowed 10 passing scores in 2025 (six games), and it ranks just 19th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Plus, with the Steelers set as underdogs, they may lean towards throwing the ball more in this game if they fall behind. Pittsburgh has just four rushing scores in 2025, so it’s more than likely that if the team gets in the red zone, Rodgers is the one finishing off the drive through the air.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has really come on over the team’s last three games, catching 17 of his 25 targets for 185 yards and three scores.
Doubs has at least five receptions in each of those games, and he’s been targeted eight or more times in each matchup as well.
I expect Doubs to continue to operate as the No. 1 option in the passing game, as he’s played in 83.7 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps and received 36 targets this season.
This is a solid matchup against a Steelers defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and just allowed Ja’Marr Chase to catch 16 passes in Week 7.
