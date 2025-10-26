Packers vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Aaron Rodgers Revenge?)
The biggest storyline of Week 8 will be Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) take on the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) on Sunday Night Football.
Rodgers and the Steelers are coming off a Thursday Night Football loss in Week 7 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they’re set as home underdogs against a Green Bay team that has bounced back nicely since tying the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season.
The Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, and they have made due despite being shorthanded at wide receiver all season long. Jordan Love and the Packers have struggled against the spread, but they are just field-goal favorites in this matchup.
Can the Pack stay atop the NFC North with another win?
Here’s my prediction for this primetime matchup in Week 8.
Packers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers -3 (-118)
- Steelers +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Packers: -180
- Steelers: +150
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Packers have held steady as three-point favorites in this matchup, but they are just 2-4 against the spread in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread at home in the 2025 season, and it’s coming off a loss as a road favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Packers vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he likes Green Bay to cover the spread:
The Green Bay Packers have managed to win their past couple of games, but they haven't been able to cover the spread. I think this is the week that the streak ends. The Packers are still sixth in DVOA, fourth in EPA per play, and second in Net Yards per Play at +1.2.
The Steelers showed last week that they might be more of a flawed team than we originally thought. They're just 15th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), and their defense is 25th in opponent EPA and 18th in opponent success rate. Don't fall into the trap of betting on the Steelers because it's an Aaron Rodgers "revenge game.” The Packers are far and away the better team, and that's all that really matters.
Green Bay has not been great against the number, but it did get its pass rush going in Week 7, as Micah Parsons made three sacks in the win over Arizona.
Now, the Packers take on a Steelers defense that was torched by Joe Flacco in Week 7 and a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers that isn’t very mobile anymore.
The Steelers are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, and I don’t think this offense is explosive enough to win this game outright on Sunday night.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 23, Steelers 20
