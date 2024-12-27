Packers vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will play in a pivotal game in the NFC North on Sunday.
The outcome of the game will have a significant impact on playoff seeding so let's lock in on this game and place a few player props. I have three that I'm on for this game that I'll break down in this article.
Packers vs. Vikings Player Prop Bets
- Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-105) via BetMGM
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 71.5 Rush Yards (-120) via BetMGM
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+250) via Caesars
Sam Darnold OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-105)
Sam Darnold to throw an interception is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 17:
Sam Darnold has already thrown 11 interceptions this season, including throwing a pick to the Packers in Week 4, and now he and the Vikings will rematch the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay is averaging 1.0 interceptions per game in 2024 and its secondary has done nothing but improve in recent weeks. The Packers' secondary now leads the NFL in opponent dropback EPA since Week 10. I think Darnold throws at least one pick in this game.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 71.5 Rush Yards (-120)
Josh Jacobs and the Packers run game has a tough matchup ahead of them in Week 17. The Vikings are allowing the second fewest yards per carry this season at 3.9, while also ranking second in opponent rush EPA and third in opponent rush success rate.
The Packers will have to win this one in the air.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+250)
Tucker Kraft has been a touchdown machine for the Packers this season. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while also coming in at second in receptions with 44. Despite that, he's still listed at +250 to find the end zone on Sunday. In my opinion, there's some solid value on that bet.
