Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 16
The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked by the San Diego Padres in the first game of their pivotal NL West series, evening things up atop the division.
The two teams will go to battle for Game 2 on Saturday night, and if you're looking for a couple of bets for this marquee matchup, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into it.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-194)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Padres +106
- Dodgers -124
Total
- Over 8 (+100)
- Under 8 (-122)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (5-10, 4.52 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell, LHP (2-1, 2.37 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, KFMB 8.2 (CW)
- Padres Record: 69-53
- Dodgers Record: 69-53
Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Blake Snell OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+125) via DraftKings
Blake Snell has struggled with his command so far this season. He has allowed 3+ walks in three of his four starts, including allowing the Blue Jays to draw three walks against him in his most recent outing. Tonight, he'll have to face a Padres lineup that has the fourth-highest walk rate against left-handed pitchers at 9.1%.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Padres to pull off the upset:
Believe it or not, the San Diego Padres have had the better offense since the All-Star Break. They rank eighth in OPS at .756 while batting .272 in that time frame. The Dodgers, on the other hand, rank ninth in OPS at .751 and are batting just .245.
You may be tempted to bet the Dodgers with Blake Snell on the mound, but it's important to note that while he has a 2.37 ERA, he has a 3.90 FIP and a 1.526 WHIP. Those numbers indicate some significant regression is in his near future, and I think that will lead to a rough outing tonight against San Diego.
I love the Padres as underdogs in this spot.
Pick: Padres +106
