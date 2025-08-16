Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Padres Will Upset Dodgers on Saturday Night)
The MLB season marches on, and we have another loaded slate of MLB games with playoff implications on tap for today.
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I have a little something for everyone. I've searched through the best sportsbooks in the country to bring you a favorite, an underdog, and a bet on a total for Saturday's MLB action. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Phillies vs. Nationals OVER 9 (-122) via FanDuel
- Yankees -140 vs. Cardinals via Caesars
- Padres +112 vs. Dodgers via FanDuel
Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction
I have little faith in Taijuan Walker in this game. He's set to get the start for the Phillies, and while his 3.39 ERA looks strong, he has a 4.85 FIP, 1.294 WHIP, and has allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. Those numbers tell me that some regression could be coming sooner rather than later for the Phillies' arm.
With that being said, I don't have much interest in completely fading Philadelphia, whose offense has been heating up lately and now ranks seventh in OPS since the All-Star Break. They shouldn't have much of an issue scoring runs against Cade Cavalli, who's making just his third start this season.
That's why the bet to make in this one is going to be the OVER 9.5 at -122 odds.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-122)
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction
The Yankees came through for us yesterday, so I'm back on the Bronx Bombers to get another win tonight. I'm surprised they aren't bigger favorites with Max Fried (2.94 ERA) on the mound against Sonny Gray (4.06 ERA).
The Cardinals' offense has been one of the worst in the Majors since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, they rank dead last in OPS at .661, while the Yankees come in at .707. New York is desperate for some momentum, and I think they will find it tonight.
Pick: Yankees -140
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction
Believe it or not, the San Diego Padres have had the better offense since the All-Star Break. They rank eighth in OPS at .756 while batting .272 in that time frame. The Dodgers, on the other hand, rank ninth in OPS at .751 and are batting just .245.
You may be tempted to bet the Dodgers with Blake Snell on the mound, but it's important to note that while he has a 2.37 ERA, he has a 3.90 FIP and a 1.526 WHIP. Those numbers indicate some significant regression is in his near future, and I think that will lead to a rough outing tonight against San Diego.
I love the Padres as underdogs in this spot.
Pick: Padres +112
