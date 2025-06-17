Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West to four games with a win in Monday’s series opener, and they’re heavily favored in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Randy Vasquez is on the mound for his second start against Los Angeles this season, and the youngster enters this outing with a 3.57 ERA and a 5.35 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Vasquez tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball in his last start against Los Angeles, but the Dodgers still won that game 5-2.
Los Angeles has yet to announce a starter for this game after pitching Shohei Ohtani for one inning as an opener on Monday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-108)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Padres: +181
- Dodgers: -225
Total
- 10 (Over -108/Under -112)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.57 ERA)
- Los Angeles: TBA
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Padres record: 39-32
- Dodgers record: 44-29
Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Randy Vasquez UNDER 14.5 Outs Recorded (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why Randy Vasquez is a player to fade in this matchup:
San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez is making his second straight start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he fared well against them last week, pitching 4.2 innings of two-hit, one-run ball.
However, the Padres lifted him before he got through five frames, something that has happened in each of his last three outings.
In fact, Vasquez has seven starts where he’s recorded 14 outs or less in the 2025 season. Even though the youngster has a 3.57 ERA, he ranks in just the fourth percentile in expected ERA (5.91). On top of that, Vasquez has a WHIP that is pushing 1.40 this season, so it’s a bit of surprise that he limited baserunners in his last outing against Los Angeles.
I have a hard time trusting the Padres starter to go deep into Tuesday’s game against an offense that ranks No. 1 in MLB in OPS, batting average and runs scored.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
While Vasquez hasn’t been great in the 2025 season when it comes to his advanced numbers (as I mentioned above), he is backed by the No. 4 bullpen (in terms of ERA) in MLB this season.
So, if the Padres decide to pull him early, I actually think it bodes well for their chances of keeping this No. 1 Dodgers offense in check.
In addition to that, the Padres are one of the best UNDER teams in MLB (39-30-2) this season.
It’s risky to bet on a side without knowing who the Dodgers will start, but I think this total is a little too high at 10. Los Angeles has hit the OVER more than any team in MLB, but it fell short in the last meeting with Vasquez, combining for just seven runs.
If the Dodgers do roll with a bullpen game, that worked in Game 1, as L.A. allowed just two runs after Ohtani exited in a 6-3 win.
There’s always some risk in fading the L.A. offense, but I’ll take the UNDER on June 17.
Pick: UNDER 10 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.