Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
Just one game separates the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the NL West standings heading into Monday’s series opener in San Francisco.
The Giants (33-26) have been one of the better teams at home (17-9) in MLB this season, and they’re hoping to take this series with the Padres to leapfrog them in the standings. Both teams are within striking distance of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a tough series with the New York Mets to open this week.
On Monday, the Giants will have ace Logan Webb on the mound for the 13th time this season against Padres youngster Stephen Kolek. Kolek has struggled over his last three starts, allowing 15 runs (14 earned). That’s a major step back from his first two outings in 2025 where he didn’t allow a run in 14.1 innings of work.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s series opener between these division rivals.
Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-148)
- Giants -1.5 ( +124)
Moneyline
- Padres: +150
- Giants: -180
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 4.11 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.82 ERA)
Padres vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 2
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, SDPA
- Padres record: 33-24
- Giants record: 33-26
Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Stephen Kolek OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-180)
Kolek has really struggled over his last two starts, and he’s averaging two walks allowed per game, clearing this prop in four of his five starts.
The Giants are in the middle of the pack in walks drawn this season, but Kolek is in just the 57th percentile in walk percentage. He’s also in the first percentile in hard hit percentage, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him try to nibble to avoid hard contact in this matchup.
This prop is worth a look with the 28-year-old really struggling over his last three starts.
Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Giants are the team to back in this NL West showdown:
Giants ace Logan Webb is on the mound on Monday night against the Padres, and he’s been terrific once again in the 2025 season, posting a 2.82 ERA and 2.19 FIP. Webb ranks in the 81st percentile in MLB in expected ERA, and he’s in the 80th percentile or better in strikeout percentage, barrel percentage, ground ball percentage and walk percentage.
That gives him a massive advantage over young Padres starter Stephen Kolek, who has really cooled off after a quick start to his MLB career.
Kolek didn’t allow a run over his first two starts (14.1 innings), pitching a shutout against the Colorado Rockies in just his second game of the 2025 season.
Since then, it’s been rough sledding for the 28-year-old. He has allowed 21 hits and 15 runs (14 earned) over his last three starts, posting a 7.71 ERA. The Padres are just 1-2 in those starts, and Kolek has given up at least four earned runs in each of them.
That’s not going to cut it against Webb, who has given up three earned runs or less in each of his 12 starts in 2025. The Giants also have the best bullpen ERA in baseball (2.42), so I expect them to keep the Padres in check even once their ace exits.
While the Giants are a game back of the Padres in the standings, they’ve been hard to fade at home this season. San Francisco is 17-9 in its home games, including a 3-2 mark in Webb’s five home starts.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
