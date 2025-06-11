Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Mercury)
The Dallas Wings received some great news on Tuesday, as guard Paige Bueckers was able to participate in practice and is expected to play her normal role on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury.
Bueckers was listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, but she ended up getting ruled out due to an illness.
Luckily, it doesn't seem to be a major issue, as theNo. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is set to play on Wednesday. Bueckers' role the rest of the season will be even bigger for the Wings after Tyasha Harris underwent season-ending knee surgery.
Even wit Bueckers expected to return, the Wings are five-point road underdogs at DraftKings against the Mercury. Phoenix is one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season, and Dallas has just one win through 10 games in 2025.
Bueckers has been awesome when in the lineup for Dallas, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists across six games played. The former UConn star is a solid target in the prop market when it comes to assists, as she's picked up seven or more in four of her six games this season.
Dallas is aiming to get its first WNBA Commissioner's Cup win in the 2025 season on Wednesday. The Wings struggled without Bueckers, losing all four games that she missed.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
