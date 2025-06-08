Is Paige Bueckers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has not played since May 29 after being placed in concussion protocol by the team.
However, it appears that the star guard is ready to make her return to the lineup after a three-game absence. Bueckers is listed as probable for Sunday's Commissioner's Cup matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.
This is great news for the Wings, who are just 1-8 in the 2025 season and 0-3 with Bueckers out of the lineup.
Dallas has struggled on the defensive end (11th in defensive rating) leading to it posting the third-worst net rating in the league.
Prior to going down, Bueckers was off to a strong start in her rookie season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. Dallas desperately needs her scoring and playmaking if it wants to compete with the undefeated Lynx on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have the Wings set as 10-point underdogs at home in this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook seems to believe that Bueckers will suit up and play her normal minutes, as her points prop on Sunday is set at 13.5.
Bueckers had 15 points in just over 36 minutes of action in her last game against the Chicago Sky.
