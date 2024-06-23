Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Francisco Lindor's Hot Bat)
If you're looking to place a few prop bets for Sunday's MLB action, you've come to the right place.
I have three player props that I have locked in for today's slate and here in Painting Corners, I'm going to break them down for you. Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Triston McKenzie UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (-142)
- Kyle Tyler OVER 3.5 strikeouts (-152)
- Francisco Lindor 2+ Hits (+210)
Blue Jays vs. Guardians prop bet
There haven't been a ton of positives surrounding the Blue Jays' offense of late, but one of the bright spots that's worth noting is they've had great discipline over the last month. Over that time frame, they have had the second-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 17.7% of plate appearances.
Triston McKenzie gets the start for the Guardians today and he has failed to go over 4.5 strikeouts in two straight games. I think he'll fail to do it once again this afternoon.
Pick: Triston McKenzie UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (-142)
Mariners vs. Marlins prop bet
We're going back to a classic today and taking the OVER on the strikeout total for the pitcher who is getting the start against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners continue to have big problems when it comes to striking out, sporting the worst strikeout rate in the Majors this season at 27.4%, which is 1.2% higher than the next worst team.
Kyle Tyler gets the start for the Marlins today and as long as he stays in the game for a handful of innings, there's a strong chance he hits the OVER on 3.5 strikeouts.
Pick: Kyle Tyler OVER 3.5 strikeouts (-152)
Mets vs. Cubs prop bet
The New York Mets have caught fire of late and one of the main reasons has been Francisco Lindor, who's batting an impressive .311 over the last 30 days. Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs tonight, and he's allowed at least five hits in five-straight game, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for Lindor to get on base.
If he records two hits during the game, we'll cash a nice bet at +210 odds.
Pick: Francisco Lindor 2+ Hits (+210)
