Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet This Sean Manaea Prop)
Friday's Major League Baseball slate features a full serving of games, and plenty of betting intrigue.
Chris Sale has revitalized his career with the Braves, and should continue his fine form on Friday against the Rays. Meanwhile, I have a player prop on Sean Manaea who can pitch good or bad on Friday and is still incredibly unlikely to reach that mark given his season long splits.
Here's our favorite player props for Friday's big league slate.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, June 14th
- Sean Manaea UNDER 16.5 Outs FanDuel
- Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+110) DraftKings
- Andrew Heaney OVER 15.5 Outs FanDuel
Sean Manaea UNDER 16.5 Outs
Manea hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in nine of 12 starts, and most of that has to do with the fact that he is struggling to make quick outs.
Manaea is averaging more than four pitches per plate appearance an the Padres are in the top third of the big leagues in walk rate, an incredibly disciplined unit at the plate.
Even if the Mets pitcher tosses a strong outing as the Padres are a below average hitting group against left handed pitchers, I believe this is going to be a abbreviated outing from the Mets left hander.
Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
As our Jennifer Piacenti notes, Sale is in line for a big day on the mound against the Rays.
Chris Sale gets a tasty matchup tonight vs. the Rays, so we are going to back the plus money side of this line and bet he can get to eight.
Not only are the Rays striking out at a 25.3% clip vs. left-handed pitching (4th-highest in MLB), Sale is punching out batters at a rate of more than 11 per nine innings. The veteran has exceeded this mark in six of his last seven starts, so the plus-money here looks enticing.
Andrew Heaney OVER 15.5 Outs
No team has hit lefties worse than the Mariners this season, batting .210 against southpaws, making for a plus matchup for Andrew Heaney.
Heaney has gone over this mark in the last two starts and five of the last 10, including a six inning effort against the Mariners earlier this season.
This is an average effort for Heaney, but given the matchup against the Mariners, I believe he can clear this with relative ease.
