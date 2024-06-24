Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bobby Witt, Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim in Plus-Money)
It was an exhilarating weekend of Major League Baseball.
Who predicted the Houston Astros sweeping the Baltimore Orioles? I didn’t -- but hopefully you did cash our plus-money Orioles prop on Friday night.
There are 12 games on the slate tonight, and I’ve got some more bold player props for you to consider.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today, Monday, June 24
Bobby Witt, Jr. over 2.5 total bases (+115) at DraftKings
Bobby Witt Jr. had a quiet weekend, failing to tally a single hit in 11 at-bats vs. the Texas Rangers.
That all changes tonight.
Righty Roddery Munoz will be starting for the Miami Marlins in Kansas City.
Munoz has an ERA of 5.71 this season, and Statcast says that should be closer to 7.01. He also has allowed a 50% hard-hit rate across his six major league starts, and that should spell trouble vs. Witt.
Witt has hit 127 balls at 95+mph- that’s the fifth-highest mark in the league. The star shorstop's home splits also are encouraging.
When at home, Witt is hitting .377 with an OPS of 1.094 as opposed to hitting .251 with an OPS of just .701 when on the road. Witt’s 34 extra-base hits vs. right-handed pitching rank third in MLB, just behind MVP favorites Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Ha-Seong Kim to steal a base (+330) at DraftKings
Follow along with me here. We are taking a big swing for a stolen base prop. And yes, vs. a lefty.
It’s true that Kim is only hitting .220 this season, but he had a hit in each of his last three games played. Maybe even more importantly, Kim’s 14.1% walk rate is in the top 3% of MLB.
Patrick Corbin is the opposing pitcher tonight for the Washington Nationals.
Corbin has a 5.60 ERA this season and an xERA of 6.67. He also walked a total of five batters across his last two starts. Our bet starts with Kim getting on base.
Across the past two seasons, Corbin has allowed 40 stolen bases, for an 85% success rate. Across the last two seasons, Kim has stolen 53 -- one of which was vs. Corbin.
