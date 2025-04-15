Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bobby Witt Jr., Jesus Luzardo and More)
Betting on baseball can be tough, especially with how much teams use their bullpens now (it’s impossible to handicap the exact pitchers that will come into every game), but one way to bypass that is by betting on player props.
Sure, betting on players isn’t a foolproof method, but narrowing things down to a single hitter – or a starting pitcher in a favorable matchup – helps avoid some of the volatility that comes with just about every baseball game.
On Tuesday, all 30 teams are in action, but I’ve narrowed down my three favorite picks – two for starting pitchers and one for an All-Star infielder – in the prop market.
Let’s break down these plays for April 15.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
- Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
- Randy Vasquez OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
Philadelphia Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo is off to a great start to the 2025 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.78 FIP in his first three outings.
Luzardo has given up two, zero, and one earned runs in his three outings, striking out 25 batters in 18.0 innings of work in the process. On Tuesday, he takes on a San Francisco Giants lineup that is 16th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
I’m buying Luzardo to limit the Giants in this one, as he ranks in the 80th percentile in MLB in expected ERA, per Statcast. Plus, the lefty is in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage, which should help him if he does get into a jam tonight.
Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, including a home run against the New York Yankees on Monday night.
Now, the All-Star shortstops will face lefty Max Fried on Tuesday, and I think Witt is a solid pick to pick up two total bases. Not only is Witt on a seven-game hitting streak, but he is a career .285 hitter against left-handed pitching with an impressive .818 OPS.
The Royals star also has two or more total bases in 10 of his 17 games this season, already registering 20 total hits and eight extra-base hits.
Randy Vasquez OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115)
No team in Major League Baseball has drawn more walks than the Chicago Cubs, and that could spell trouble for San Diego Padres righty Randy Vasquez on Tuesday night.
Vasquez has walked 12 batters in 15.2 innings of work this season, posting at least three walks in all of his starts. While the Padres righty has a 1.72 ERA, he has a concerning 4.53 FIP.
Chicago should be able to make the youngster work on Tuesday night, especially since he’s struggling to generate many swings and misses. Vasquez ranks in the second percentile in whiff percentage, ninth percentile in chase percentage, and fourth percentile in strikeout percentage, per Statcast.
He’s a great fade candidate on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.