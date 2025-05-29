Panthers Stanley Cup Odds: Florida Set as Odds-On Favorite to Win Back-to-Back Titles
Make it three straight years that the Florida Panthers have now won the Prince of Wales Trophy to represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.
This Florida team just doesn’t go away — in a game or series. Toronto has been the only team to take the Cats to seven games in this playoff run and it was boys to men in the deciding tilt as the Panthers outshot the Leafs 34-20 while Toronto turned the puck over six more times.
That was the last challenge we’ve seen Florida face as we blinked and they won three straight against Carolina, who they eliminated in five games on Wednesday. The Panthers erased an early 2-0 deficit and drowned the Hurricanes in the third period with a Carter Verhaeghe goal followed by an empty netter.
As Florida awaits an opponent to come out of the West, how do they stack up on the odds board vs. the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars?
Stanley Cup Odds
- Panthers -110
- Oilers +115
- Stars +1400
While the Oilers attempt to eliminate the Stars on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, the Panthers sit as -110 favorites to win the Cup. This means that the Panthers now have an implied probability of 52.38% to win back-to-back Cups for the first time since the Lightning did it in 2020 and 2021.
Of the remaining three teams, Florida has been the strongest at 5-on-5 puck possession, ranking No. 5 overall in shot attempt differential in the playoffs per MoneyPuck. They’ve been outstanding on the penalty kill, leading the playoffs by shutting down opposing power plays at an 87.9% clip.
The Oilers aren’t far in the rearview mirror at +115. Edmonton fell to Florida in seven games last year after fighting back from a 3-0 deficit. If Edmonton advances to the Final, it would be the first time a Stanley Cup rematch has happened since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins traded Cups in 2008 and 2009.
Dallas, set at +1400, will begin its attempt to erase a 3-1 series deficit when it hosts the Oilers in its first elimination game of the playoffs on Thursday. If the Stars fail to mount a comeback in the series, they will have fallen to Edmonton in back-to-back conference final appearances.
Western Conference Final Odds
- Oilers -1100
- Stars +700
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.