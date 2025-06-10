Panthers' Stanley Cup Odds Surging, Set as Huge Favorites After Game 3 Win
The Edmonton Oilers looked like they were going to get their revenge on the Florida Panthers when they took a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Panthers have stormed back, winning two straight games, including a 6-1 drumming in Game 3.
Now, the Panthers are set as big-time favorites to win their second straight Stanley Cup. Let's take a look.
Stanley Cup Odds
- Oilers +215
- Panthers -265
Oilers vs. Panthers Correct Series Score
- Panthers Win 4-1 (+240)
- Panthers Win 4-2 (+250)
- Oilers Win 4-3 (+340)
- Panthers Win 4-3 (+390)
- Oilers Win 4-2 (+750)
The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Final as slight underdogs to beat the Oilers at -106 odds. Now, three games into the series, they're set as the -265 favorites, an implied probability of 72.6%.
The Panthers now have a chance to take a stranglehold of this series in Game 4 on their home ice. If they win their third straight game, they'll head back to Edmonton for Game 5 with a chance to clinch the Cup.
With that being said, don't let a Game 3 blowout convince you this series is over. The Oilers still have the advantage in advanced metrics, including sporting an expected goal differential of +0.16 during 5-on-5 play and +1.67 during all strengths. They've also created nine more high-danger scoring chances throughout the series.
Game 4 is going to be a near must-win for the Oilers, but if they do, the advantage is going to quickly swing back in their favor, with two of the final three possible games being played in Edmonton.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!