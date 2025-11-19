Panthers vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
For the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Christian McCaffrey will face his former team, the Carolina Panthers. The two NFC playoff hopefuls will face off in the Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this primetime matchup.
Panthers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +7 (-110)
- 49ers -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +275
- 49ers -340
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Panthers vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 23
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Panthers Record: 6-5
- 49ers Record: 7-4
Panthers vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Panthers' last 18 games
- Panthers are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 games vs. 49ers
- 49ers are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 15-5 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams
Panthers vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Christian Rozeboom, LB - Questionable
- Xavier Legette, WR - Questionable
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- Lathan Ransom, S - Questionable
- Brady Christensen, G - IR
49ers Injury Report
- Tatume Bethune, LB - Doubtful
- Jacob Cowing, WR - IR
- Eddy Pineiro, K - Querstionable
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR - PUP-R
- Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable
Panthers vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
- Christian McCaffrey, RB - San Francisco 49ers
The former Offensive Player of the Year will be facing his former team for the first time since being traded to the 49ers in 2022. Despite San Francisco dealing with a plethora of injuries this season, McCaffrey has surprisingly been one player who has remained healthy. He may not be averaging as many yards per touch as he had in years past, but he's been a crucial weapon for them both in the running game and as a receiver out of the backfield. In fact, he has more receiving yards (732) than rushing yards (707) this season.
Panthers vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the 49ers on Monday Night Football:
I don't care that the Panthers continue to find ways to win games; I'm going to continue to bet against them. They're 26th in total DVOA, 26th in net yards per play, 26th in EPA per play, and 24th in opponent EPA per play. Meanwhile, they'll face a 49ers team that is starting to get healthy and whose offense looked rejuvenated with Brock Purdy back under center in Week 11 against the Cardinals.
It's time to buy in on the 49ers, and this is an extremely favorable matchup against a Panthers team whose far worse than their record indicates. I'll lay the points with San Francisco on Monday Night Football.
Pick: 49ers -7 (-110) via FanDuel
