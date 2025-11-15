Panthers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The Atlanta Falcons' season is slipping through its grasp, and another loss will effectively end their playoff hopes. On Sunday, they head home looking for revenge against the Carolina Panthers, who shut them out earlier in the season.
Panthers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets
- Michael Penix Jr. Interception (+126) via FanDuel
- Rico Dowdle OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+190) via FanDuel
Michael Penix Jr. Interception (+126)
In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Michael Penix Jr. to throw an interception as my No. 10 player prop for Week 11:
It pains me as a Falcons fan to bet against my quarterback, but I can't look past the fact that Michael Penix Jr. has a bad throw rate of 25.1%, which is 3% worse than any other quarterback in the NFL. He has only thrown three interceptions this season, but if he continues to throw bad passes at this high of rate, the interceptions are going to come sooner rather than later. I like this bet at the +126 price tag.
Rico Dowdle OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
Rico Dowdle to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 7-ranked player prop for Week 11:
It's hard to throw the ball against the Falcons. But you can certainly run the ball against them. The Falcons rank 28th in opponent rush EPA, 29th in opponent rush success rate, and they allow 4.9 yards per carry. Just look at last week's game against the Colts when Jonathan Taylor went off for 200+ yards on the ground. That's good news for Panthers fans. Rico Dowdle has been fantastic for them this season, averaging 5.3 yards per rush.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime Touchdown (+190)
Tyler Allgeier continues to be the Falcons' goalline back, yet his odds to score a touchdown are still longer than Bijan Robinson's. He has six touchdowns on the season, two more than Robinson, who has four. If that trend continues on Sunday, Allgeier is going to be the better bet between the two Falcons' running backs to score a touchdown.
