Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for East Final Game 5
Alas, the Hurricanes snapped their 15-game Eastern Conference Final losing streak on Monday with a 3-0 shutout of the burgeoning Panthers. The win not only kept Carolina’s season alive but also claimed some momentum back as the series shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
If anything, Monday’s result showed the Canes can both play solid 5-on-5 hockey and shut down the Panthers’ power play. Frederik Anderson also answered the bell in returning to the Carolina net with a 20-save shutout as his team fired 28 on the opposing net.
The Hurricanes, who are priced as even-money underdogs, still have their work cut out for them heading into Game 5. I’ll talk about who brings some extra value on the player prop market, along with my prediction for how things will shake out on Wednesday.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers -1.5 (+210)
- Hurricanes +1.5 (-265)
Moneyline
- Panthers (-120)
- Hurricanes (+100)
Total
- Over 5.5 (+104)
- Under 5.5 (-128)
Panthers vs. Hurricanes How to Watch Game 5
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Florida 3-1
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet
- Sebastian Aho Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+122 at FanDuel)
It’s clear that for the Hurricanes to compete with the Panthers, Aho needs to be on the puck and getting looks. He posted a playoff-high seven shots on goal in Game 4 and scored in his highest ice time output of the series at 21:46. Aho is still averaging a healthy 7.92 shots on goal per 60 minutes in the postseason.
As frustrating as the first three games of this series were for the Hurricanes' offense, Aho has led the team in high-danger scoring chances in all situations, according to Natural Stat Trick, with 20. In total shot attempts, he is No. 12 overall in the playoffs with 79 through 14 games, so I’m taking his value at home to keep the wind under his sails in Game 5.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
No matter how many games this series goes, each game should be tooth and nail from here out. The Hurricanes allowed the first three games to escape them despite having dictated this entire series at 5-on-5 puck possession per Natural Stat Trick. Carolina is a top-three team in both expected goals and shot attempt differential when at 5-on-5.
They let Florida capitalize on their power play in the first two games and played uninspired hockey in Game 3, but those issues were fixed on Monday. Benching Anderson for Game 3, the No. 1 playoff goaltender with a 1.84 GAA and .914 save percentage, proved to provide the shot in the arm that Carolina was seeking as he stopped a pair of high-danger chances and made three rebound saves in Game 4.
With Sergei Bobrovsky also leading the playoffs with a .914 save percentage and both teams averaging the No. 1 and No. 2 fewest goals against per 60, it’s a play I’m comfortable making no further than -140.
Pick: Under 5.5 (-134 at FanDuel)
