Panthers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Carolina’s Upgrades Overcome the New-Look Jaguars?)
Two franchises trying to shake off miserable 2024 campaigns and redirect their organizational compasses clash in northeastern Florida.
The Panthers bottomed out defensively a year ago, ranking last in rushing yards allowed and points per game, but Bryce Young now has a legitimate receiving corps with Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette to spark his sophomore leap.
Jacksonville, meanwhile, retools with Liam Coen at the helm and Trevor Lawrence healthy again, surrounded by emerging wideout Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter.
Both rosters carry heavy question marks, yet the opener offers a first glimpse at whether offseason changes can translate into meaningful progress.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-105)
- Jaguars -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Panthers (+164)
- Jaguars (-196)
Total
- Over 46.5 (-115)
- Under 46.5 (-105)
Panthers vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports
- Panthers Record: 0-0
- Jaguars Record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
Jacksonville’s offense was among the league’s least efficient when pressured last season, converting on just 22 percent of plays with heat — and Carolina’s defensive front, fortified around Derrick Brown, has the ability to collapse pockets even if its run defense lagged behind. The Jaguars were also the NFL’s worst defense against deep shots, surrendering 71 completions of 20 or more yards, a weakness that pairs poorly with McMillan’s downfield ability.
Bryce Young thrived under pressure late in the year, producing a top-five success rate when hurried, and Jacksonville’s inability to consistently generate heat (second-worst pressure rate) could leave him room to operate.
While the Panthers’ defense was shredded on the ground in 2024, Jacksonville’s run game lacked consistency, ranking bottom three in success rate against stacked boxes. A Tank Bigsby/Travis Etienne duo could be explosive, but Carolina’s retooled linebacking corps and interior help give them a better chance to plug gaps. Add in Jacksonville’s transition to a new system and a coaching staff that has yet to prove itself situationally, and the Panthers’ continuity feels like the sharper side.
Final score prediction: Panthers 23, Jaguars 20.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.