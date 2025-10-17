Panthers vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Bet on the Panthers)
There’s only one winless team left in the NFL this season and it could drop another game this weekend. The New York Jets will host the Carolina Panthers in a Week 7 Sunday matchup in hopes of securing their first victory of 2025. They’ll enter the matchup as slight 1.5-point underdogs.
The Jets might actually be favored in this game at MetLife Stadium if they were healthy, as Garrett Wilson’s status is questionable after he suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The Panthers are 3-3 after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in their latest outing and have found their identity as a running team with Rico Dowdle leading the backfield.
Carolina’s outlook is strong ahead of kickoff. Here’s our full score prediction for the matchup.
Panthers vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers: -1.5 (-105)
- Jets: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -116
- Jets: -102
Total
- 42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New York and Carolina are both at least .500 against the spread, but home field advantage hasn’t done much for the Jets. The Jets have covered in just one of their three home games and their explosiveness on offense has waned significantly since Week 1.
Panthers vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
The Jets might not have a go-to weapon in this matchup if Wilson is ruled out and that will tip the scales for the visitors in a major way. He has more than twice as many receiving yards as his team’s next best pass catcher and the backfield is down a key contributor in Braelon Allen.
Dowdle has amassed 472 all-purpose yards over his previous two games. Justin Fields and Breece Hall could have a tough time matching that production given how Carolina’s defensive front has been playing lately.
The Panthers have held the Miami Dolphins and Cowboys under 32 rushing yards during their current two-game winning streak and are built to stop a Jets team that'll likely have no choice but to run come Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Jets 20
