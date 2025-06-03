Panthers vs. Oilers Opening Odds for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final (Edmonton Favored on Home Ice)
After an almost week-long break, the NHL Playoffs return on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will face off in a Stanley Cup rematch of last year's thrilling final, which saw the Panthers in their first championship in franchise history. This time around, the Oilers will have home-ice advantage, meaning Game 1 is set to take place in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
The Oilers are slight favorites to get their revenge and win the series, leading to them being understandable favorites to take a 1-0 series lead on their home ice.
Let's take a look at the opening odds and some trends ahead of Game 1.
Panthers vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 1
Spread
- Panthers +1.5 (-230)
- Oilers -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline
- Panthers +110
- Oilers -132
Total
- 6.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
Based on these odds, the Oilers have an implied probability of 56.9% of winning Game 1.
Since losing their first two games of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers have gone 12-2 in the postseason, beating both the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in five games. The Florida Panthers have been almost equally dominant. The Maple Leafs gave them a scare, forcing a Game 7, but the Panthers beat both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.
The Oilers have been great on their home ice, but the Panthers have been one of the best road teams in NHL Playoff history. Game 1 is an example of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.
Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Trends to Watch
- Oilers are 6-1 on their home ice in the playoffs
- Panthers are 8-2 on the road in the playoffs
- The UNDER was 44-36-2 in Panthers games in the regular season
- The UNDER was 46-35-1 in Oilers games in the regular season
Panthers vs. Oilers Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Season
The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season this past year. The Panthers beat them in Edmonton on December 16 by a final score of 6-5. They followed that up with a win on their home ice on February 27, beating them by a score of 4-3.
The OVER cashed in both games.
