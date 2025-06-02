Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final Series Odds, Prediction and Betting Preview
After a small break, the NHL Playoffs will return on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
For the second straight season, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will face off with Lord Stanley's Cup on the line. The Panthers took the Oilers down in seven games in last year's thrilling final, which means the Oilers are looking for their revenge and their first Stanley Cup win since 1990.
Let's take a look at the odds to win it, including the exact series result, and then I'll give you my prediction.
Stanley Cup Final odds
To Win Stanley Cup
- Oilers -122
- Panthers +102
Stanley Cup Final Exact Result
- Oilers Win 4-0 +1300
- Oilers Win 4-1 +550
- Oilers Win 4-2 +500
- Oilers Win 4-3 +390
- Panthers Win 4-0 +1600
- Panthers Win 4-1 +700
- Panthers Win 4-2 +480
- Panthers Win 4-3 +470
Stanley Cup Series Prediction
The key player in this series is going to be the Oilers' goaltender, Stuart Skinner. He was the weak point of the Oilers' playoff run last season, but since being given back the starting job halfway through the second-round series against the Golden Knights, he's been on fire. He has recorded three shutouts in his last seven starts and has allowed more than a single goal just twice in that stretch.
If Skinner can play that well in the final, the Panthers are going to have their hands full.
There's also something to be said for the Oilers' supporting cast, which has stepped up in this year's postseason. Last year, they had to rely almost solely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get the majority of their scoring, but this year, the likes of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Corey Perry have stepped up in a big way.
It's also worth noting the Oilers will have home-ice advantage this year, whereas last year that honor was given to the Panthers. With that being said, the Panthers have been fantastic on the road in these playoffs, scoring 5+ goals in seven of their 10 road games.
If the Oilers can tilt the ice in their direction on their home ice and have Skinner step up between the pipes, McDavid and Co. will get their revenge.
Pick: Oilers Win in Six (+500)
