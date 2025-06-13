Panthers vs. Oilers Opening Odds for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final (Panthers Remain Favorites After Game 4 Loss)
The Stanley Cup Final heads back to Alberta as a best-of-three series after the Oilers sealed a 5-4 overtime win on Leon Draisaitl’s stick.
Draisaitl proved the overtime hero for the second time in this series in the wackiest game we’ve seen yet. Florida had held a 3-0 lead following the first period, but Edmonton marched back to score four unanswered before allowing Sam Reinhart to tie it with 19.5 seconds left in the game.
With the Oilers having the home advantage in the remaining three games, they are set as modest favorites for Game 5, but the Panthers still own shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup. Let’s look at how this stacks up.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 Odds
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-250)
- Oilers -1.5 (+198)
Moneyline
- Panthers +100
- Oilers -120
Total
- OVER 6.5 (+102)
- UNDER 6.5 (-124)
Stanley Cup Odds
- Oilers -118
- Panthers -102
Oilers vs. Panthers Correct Series Score
- Oilers Win 4-2 +270
- Oilers Win 4-3 +220
- Panthers Win 4-2 +280
- Panthers Win 4-3 +250
Florida had opened the series as underdogs at -106, but now has an implied probability of 50.5%. The Panthers have commanded the 5-on-5 play throughout the entire series, according to Natural Stat Trick. High danger scoring chances are extremely close, however, with Edmonton leading 51-49.
Last year’s Cup Final between these two went the distance to seven games, so we expect another hard-fought series. Per MoneyPuck, Florida has the edge in expected goals throughout the playoffs at 53.1% to Edmonton’s 50%.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.