Panthers vs. Oilers Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (Florida Favored to Take 3-1 Lead)
It was an ugly arrival to Sunrise for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
They took 11 visits to the penalty box and allowed the Panthers to strike on the power play three times in their 6-1 defeat to fall down 2-1 in the series.
The Oilers made plenty of costly mistakes, but it was a text book game from an overwhelmingly aggressive Florida team that doesn’t give up leads easily.
Sam Bennett notched his 14th goal of the playoffs to lead the Panthers with 20 points and boost his odds to become the new Conn Smythe favorite at +170.
Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t get the night off either, recording 32 saves in a game where his team was outshot 33-31.
The Panthers are favored to win Game 4 and take a commanding lead in the series. Let’s talk about how we can approach the oddsboard.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-194)
- Panthers -1.5 (+156)
Moneyline
- Oilers (+128)
- Panthers (-154)
Total
- Over 6.5 (+104)
- Under 6.5 (-128)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Florida 2-1
Oilers vs. Panthers Best NHL Prop Bet
- Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+115 at FanDuel)
The Oilers are a year removed from falling 3-0 to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final and subsequently dropping the series in seven games. Wednesday becomes a must-win game and the Oilers’ biggest goal scorer is all but mandated to find the scoresheet after going blank in Game 3.
Draisaitl has three goals on Bobrovsky in the series between Games 1 and 2 and continued his regular season dominance into the playoffs to lead Edmonton with 10 total. Behind McDavid, Draisaitl has projected a No. 2 overall six expected goals and is scoring on 20% of his shots on goal.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Oddsmakers are expecting a swing with heavier juice on the Under as all three games of this series have gone Over. I expect a more disciplined game from the Oilers, which should lead to less goals against Stuart Skinner, who struggled to keep pucks out of the net on the penalty kill in Game 3. Skinner has fallen below 90% on his save percentage in both the last two games and he’s dropped to even on goals saved above expected per MoneyPuck.
According to Natural Stat Trick, the Oilers heavily commanded the third period in 5-on-5 play, which can carry into Game 4. The Under has only hit six times in 20 Oilers playoff games. We know Bobrovsky and the Panthers special teams can keep scores low — I’m looking for desperation to pull its weight on the other side.
Pick: Under 6.5 (-128 at FanDuel)
