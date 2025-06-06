Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers marched back to seize Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with three unanswered goals against the Florida Panthers that concluded with Leon Draisaitl’s power play strike in overtime.
It was the eighth goal that the Panthers’ playoff leading penalty killing unit (87.1%) has allowed and the first one since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Edmonton led the shot count 46-32, but it was Florida that took control of the 5-on-5 puck possession as the game progressed.
The Oilers are favored in Game 2; Florida has only lost back-to-back games once in these playoffs when it fell 2-0 to Toronto in the conference semifinals.
Let’s look at where there’s value in a tight series of two aggressive teams with lots of star power.
Oilers vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-230)
- Oilers -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline
- Panthers (+106)
- Oilers (-128)
Total
- Over 6.5 (+104)
- Under 6.5 (-128)
Oilers vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Edmonton 1-0
Oilers vs. Stars Best NHL Prop Bet
- Sergei Bobrovsky Over 24.5 Saves (-130 at FanDuel)
Per MoneyPuck, there is no goalie that’s saved more expected goals above average in this year’s playoffs than Sergei Bobrovsky (9.2). Edmonton proved it can respond to Florida’s aggressive forecheck and puck-sticky command in Game 1: it generated 17 high danger scoring chances to Florida's 12 according to Natural Stat Trick. Bobrovsky holds a stellar 80% save percentage against unblocked high danger shot attempts, which are sure to keep coming off the sticks of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in Game 2.
His .912 save percentage ranks No. 6 overall amongst playoff goalies and No. 3 amongst netminders who have played at least six games. He’s only fell short of this line once when the shot count against him has hit 25 or more. Otherwise, he has netted 25 saves the other six times he’s faced at least 25 shots. Edmonton has averaged a No. 2 overall 31.7 shots on goal in the playoffs.
Oilers vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
Edmonton should keep its foot pressed to the gas pedal for another home game before heading to Sunrise. This game came down to one mistake, but Edmonton led in expected goals 4.5 to 3.9 per Natural Stat Trick.
The Panthers have yet to face a power play as strong as Edmonton’s, who score at a 30% rate, and their stubborn penalty kill has been a big reason they’ve rolled over their first three opponents. Florida did take control of 5-on-5 play in the latter half of Game 1, but that’s an obstacle that needs to be accounted for anyway when strategizing against it.
The Oilers still generated 15 high danger chances to Florida’s 12 at 5-on-5.
Pick: Oilers (-128 at FanDuel)
