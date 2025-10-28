SI

Panthers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

Iain MacMillan

The Packers are double-digit favorites against the Panthers in NFL Week 9 action.
The Green Bay Packers re-established their dominance in Week 8, crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of their Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Packers are in a great spot to build on their momentum when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 action. The Panthers are coming off a crushing defeat to the Buffalo Bills last week, but are likely in over their heads for a second-straight week.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Panthers +12.5 (-108)
  • Packers -12.5 (-113)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +550
  • Packers -850

Total

  • OVER 44.5 (-112)
  • UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Panthers vs. Packers How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
  • Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
  • Venue: Lambeau Field
  • How to Watch (TV): FOX
  • Panthers Record: 4-4
  • Packers Record: 5-1

Panthers vs. Packers Betting Trends

  • Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
  • The OVER is 4-1 in the Panthers' last five games
  • Panthers are 3-17 straight up in their last 20 road games
  • Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
  • The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two games
  • Packers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents

Panthers vs. Packers Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

  • Chandler Zavala, G - IR
  • Bryce Young, QB - Questionable
  • Derrick Brown, DE - Questionable
  • Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
  • Brady Christensen, G - Out

Packers Injury Report

  • Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
  • Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
  • Warren Brinson, DT - Questionable
  • Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable
  • Collin Oliver, DE - PUP-R

Panthers vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

  • Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has put himself in the MVP conversation at this point of the season. He has completed 70.9% of passes for 256.9 yards per game, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He continues to perform at that level despite having an injured receiving core and a rookie receiver in Matthew Golden who has failed to live up to his preseason hype. He should have a field day against this Panthers defense.

Panthers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I have no problem laying the points with the Packers:

The Panthers aren't nearly as good as people thought they were after a few wins against bad teams, and they proved that when they were steamrolled by the Bills last week, the first elite team they've faced this season. Now, they have a second straight game against an elite opponent, and I don't think things will go well for them.

The Packers are first in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.3), while also ranking sixth in DVOA, and second in EPA. I think they're a top-five team in the league and Green Bay will prove that on Sunday.

Pick: Packers -12.5 (-113) via Caesars

