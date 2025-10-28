Panthers vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Green Bay Packers re-established their dominance in Week 8, crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of their Sunday Night Football showdown.
The Packers are in a great spot to build on their momentum when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 action. The Panthers are coming off a crushing defeat to the Buffalo Bills last week, but are likely in over their heads for a second-straight week.
Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +12.5 (-108)
- Packers -12.5 (-113)
Moneyline
- Panthers +550
- Packers -850
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-112)
- UNDER 44.5 (-108)
Panthers vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers Record: 4-4
- Packers Record: 5-1
Panthers vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Panthers' last five games
- Panthers are 3-17 straight up in their last 20 road games
- Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two games
- Packers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
Panthers vs. Packers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Chandler Zavala, G - IR
- Bryce Young, QB - Questionable
- Derrick Brown, DE - Questionable
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- Brady Christensen, G - Out
Packers Injury Report
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
- Warren Brinson, DT - Questionable
- Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable
- Collin Oliver, DE - PUP-R
Panthers vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
- Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has put himself in the MVP conversation at this point of the season. He has completed 70.9% of passes for 256.9 yards per game, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He continues to perform at that level despite having an injured receiving core and a rookie receiver in Matthew Golden who has failed to live up to his preseason hype. He should have a field day against this Panthers defense.
Panthers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I have no problem laying the points with the Packers:
The Panthers aren't nearly as good as people thought they were after a few wins against bad teams, and they proved that when they were steamrolled by the Bills last week, the first elite team they've faced this season. Now, they have a second straight game against an elite opponent, and I don't think things will go well for them.
The Packers are first in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.3), while also ranking sixth in DVOA, and second in EPA. I think they're a top-five team in the league and Green Bay will prove that on Sunday.
Pick: Packers -12.5 (-113) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
