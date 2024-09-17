Panthers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Bryce Young era in Carolina may already be over. It was announced this week that the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been benched in favor of backup quarterback, Andy Dalton.
As a result, the odds have surprisingly moved in favor of the Panthers ahead of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They'll look to takedown the Raiders, who are coming off the biggest upset win of the season in Week 2, taking down the Baltimore Ravens as 9-point underdogs.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Week 3 interconference showdown.
Panthers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +5.5 (-110)
- Raiders -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +215
- Raiders -260
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Panthers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Panthers record: 0-2
- Raiders record: 1-1
Panthers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Panthers have lost 10 straight road games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Panthers' last 13 games
- Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Raiders are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight home games
Panthers vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Ian Thomas, TE - Injured Reserve
- Amare Barno, LB - Out
- D.J. Wonnum, LB - Out
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Raiders Injury Report
- Tyree Wilson, DE - Questionable
- Decamerion Richardson, CB - Questionable
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, G - Questionable
- Divine Deablo, LB - Questionable
Panthers vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton: The 36-year old veteran will be making his first start of the season in Week 2. He served as Bryce Young's backup last year as well, starting one game which resulted in a loss. In that game, he completed only 58.6% of passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Is he good enough to make the Panthers a competitive football team?
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby: The Raiders' defensive end has been a one man wrecking crew this season, already racking up 11 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for a loss through the first two weeks. He makes an impact every time he steps on the field and will likely pressure Dalton early and often on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I'm laying the points with the Raiders on Sunday:
The Raiders were set as 7-point favorites in this game but when it was announced that former No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, would be benched in favor of Andy Dalton, the line dropped two points to Raiders -5. Is Young that bad of a quarterback that Dalton starting is worth two points? I don't think so.
Young didn't do himself any favors, but the Panthers' roster leaves a lot to be desired and their defense ranks 25th in the NFL in opponent yards per play at 5.7. I'm not sure Andy Dalton, who has gone 6-9 in his last 15 starts while playing for much better teams, is the answer.
I'll lay the points with the Raiders, who will be playing at home for the first time this season.
Pick: Raiders -5.5 (-110)
