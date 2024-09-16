Bryce Young Getting Benched Moves Panthers-Raiders Odds in Surprising Direction
Few NFL fans believed Bryce Young would reach his full potential in 2024, but nobody saw the Carolina Panthers benching the former No. 1 overall pick just two weeks into the season.
In a shocking twist, that's exactly what happened on Monday morning, and the odds from Vegas moved in a stunning direction in the aftermath.
Tom Pelissero first reported the Panthers decided to bench Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton ahead of their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Just as surprising as the Panthers benching Young, the betting odds moved in the Panthers' direction since the news was announced.
The Raiders opened as 7-point favorites as of Monday morning, with the total for the game set at 37.5. Since Dalton was announced as the starter, the line has moved 1.5 points in favor of the Panthers and the total has moved up four points to 41.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
While 1.5 points may not seem like a big shift, it's significant when it comes to betting. Seven is a key number with it being a touchdown and an extra point. Moving the line off the key number seven is important for bettors looking for the best value possible.
The total moving up two points also indicates Vegas believes there will be more scoring in the game with Young on the bench than on the field.
Panthers vs. Raiders Odds Before and After Bryce Young was Benched
Before:
- Panthers vs. Raiders -7
- Over/Under 37.5
After:
- Panthers vs. Raiders -5.5
- Over/Under 41.5
Usually, when it's announced a backup will be getting the start, a team's odds to win that week fall. The opposite is true for the Panthers, a sign of just how bad Young has been.
Through his two starts this season, Young completed just 55.4% of passes for 245 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. His record as a starter is now just at 2-16 while sporting a career quarterback rating of 70.9 and QBR of 33.4.
Dalton started one game for the Panthers last season, losing to the Seahawks by a score of 37-27 in Week 3. Despite the loss, Dalton threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
We'll monitor the odds as we approach Sunday's game.
