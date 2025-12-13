Panthers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (T-Mac Stays Hot)
Sunday’s Week 15 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints could have major playoff implications. Carolina is a 2.5-point road favorite despite having lost to New Orleans 17-7 earlier this season. However, now Panthers are flying high after taking down the Los Angeles Rams before their Week 14 bye.
Carolina’s offense has shown major signs of improvement in recent weeks. The Panthers have generated at least 30 points in two of their previous three games and Bryce Young’s connection with his favorite target has been one of the biggest driving forces behind that surge.
Here’s our breakdown of three options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Panthers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime Touchdown (+160)
- Chubba Hubbard OVER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime Touchdown (+160)
McMillan is enjoying the best stretch of his young career. The rookie receiver has hauled in 11 catches for 208 yards and four scores in his previous three contests.
He was targeted 21 times during that stretch and will now get a chance at redemption against the Saints after bringing in five of his eight targets for 60 yards in his first meeting with them. Carolina hasn’t recorded a rushing touchdown in three games.
Chubba Hubbard OVER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
Carolina hasn’t forgotten about Hubbard. Rico Dowdle leads the Panthers with 929 rushing yards, but they deployed a by-committee approach against the Rams in Week 13.
It appears that Hubbard has recovered from the calf injury that’s been bothering him and he tied his season-high 17 carries against Los Angeles.
He’s totaled more than 42 rushing yards in all three of the games he’s recorded more than 15 carries in this season. Another balanced mix of him and Dowdle can help him comfortably hit this prop after gaining 83 yards on the ground his last time out.
