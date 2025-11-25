Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. 76ers)
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues to recover from a groin injury.
Banchero was injured back on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks and has not played since. Still, the former No. 1 overall pick is making progress in his return to the court.
“I think I’m in a good spot, just doing some movement stuff,” he told the Orlando Sentinel. “The groin feels really good so the recovery’s been going well.”
While the Magic star has not put an official return date on the table, he did say that he is "close."
“I’m definitely, pretty close,” he said. “I don’t know when but definitely feeling close.”
Oddsmakers have set the Magic as slight favorites on the road in this matchup with Philly dealing with injury issues of its own. The 76ers are without Kelly Oubre Jr. and VJ Edgecombe in this game and Joel Embiid is listed as questionable.
With Banchero out once again, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Magic on Tuesday night.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. 76ers
Franz Wagner OVER 24.5 Points (-118)
Earlier this season, Wagner put up 22 points on just 12 shots against the 76ers with Banchero in the lineup, and he should have an even bigger role on Tuesday.
The former lottery pick enters this game averaging 23.0 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3, clearing 24.5 points in four of the seven games since Banchero was injured (couting the game he left early against New York).
The 76ers are just 19th in the NBA in defensive rating, so Wagner should be able to make something happen on offense, especially with one of Philly's top defenders (Oubre) sidelined for this game.
