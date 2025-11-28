Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Pistons)
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is set to miss his eighth game in a row on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons.
Friday's matchup will be the eighth game in a row that Banchero has sat out due to a left groin strain. The Magic star recently said that he is "pretty close" to a return, but it won't happen against one of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
The Magic are 3.5-point underdogs on Friday with Banchero out of the lineup, and they'll likely lean on Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner to run the offense with Banchero out. All three players have put together some strong games over this stretch, but they likely all will need to be clicking for Orlando to pull off an upset.
In 12 games this season, Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc. An All-Star in the 2023-24 season, Banchero missed a ton of time last season with an oblique injury, appearing in just 46 games.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Magic with their star forward sidelined on Friday.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Pistons With Paolo Banchero Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Assists (-161)
The Pistons are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, but this line is too low for Bane, who is averaging 4.6 assists per game this season.
In the last seven games with Banchero out, Bane has cleared 3.5 assists six times, picking up at least five dimes in five straight matchups. He's really picked up his playmaking in the month of November, averaging 5.2 dimes on 7.3 potential assists per game.
Bane should have a lot of ball-handling duties in this matchup, and I think this line being set well below his season average is a little bit of an overreaction to the Detroit defense. Bane could fall a full assist short of his November average and still hit this prop on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.