Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to an elbow injury.
Siakam has only missed one game in the 2024-25 season, so it's rare to see him ever pop up on the injury rerport. Oddsmakers appear to think that Siakam will play, as the Pacers are favored by 16 points at DraftKings on Friday.
If Siakam doesn't go, the Pacers will likely lean on Obi Toppin for an expanded role in this matchup. Toppin has done a nice job off the bench for the Pacers this season, helping them reach the No. 4 seed in the East.
Best Pacers Prop Bet vs. Jazz on Friday
With Siakam questionable, I'm eyeing another Pacers star to have a big game in this matchup, which I shared in my game preview earlier today:
- Tyrese Haliburon OVER 10.5 Assists (+110)
This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least 11 dimes in five of his last eight games.
This is a great matchup against a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating in the 2024-25 season. The Jazz also rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.3).
