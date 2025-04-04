SI

Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Pacers)

The latest injury update for Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam on Friday against the Utah Jazz.

Peter Dewey

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz due to an elbow injury.

Siakam has only missed one game in the 2024-25 season, so it's rare to see him ever pop up on the injury rerport. Oddsmakers appear to think that Siakam will play, as the Pacers are favored by 16 points at DraftKings on Friday.

If Siakam doesn't go, the Pacers will likely lean on Obi Toppin for an expanded role in this matchup. Toppin has done a nice job off the bench for the Pacers this season, helping them reach the No. 4 seed in the East.

This story will be updated with Siakam's official status for Friday night's matchup.

Best Pacers Prop Bet vs. Jazz on Friday

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

With Siakam questionable, I'm eyeing another Pacers star to have a big game in this matchup, which I shared in my game preview earlier today:

  • Tyrese Haliburon OVER 10.5 Assists (+110)

This season, Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least 11 dimes in five of his last eight games.

This is a great matchup against a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating in the 2024-25 season. The Jazz also rank dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.3).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting