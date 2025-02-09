Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
Despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle injury this week, Patrick Mahomes does not have an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs are slight favorites in Super Bowl LIX, and Mahomes is looking to make history by leading his team to a third straight Super Bowl win. The Chiefs could be the first team in NFL history to complete the feat if they win on Sunday.
Mahomes has dealt with an ankle injury during the 2024 season, but he has not looked any worse for wear in the playoffs, throwing for two touchdowns in two games while carrying the ball 18 times for 57 yards and two scores on the ground.
Here’s how I’m wagering on the superstar quarterback against Philly on Sunday.
Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet for Super Bowl LIX
Patrick Mahomes OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-142)
In his playoff career, Patrick Mahomes has run the ball much more often than he does in the regular season.
Through 20 playoff games, Mahomes averages 5.4 carries per game while he puts up just 3.9 per game in the regular season.
I love this number for Mahomes on Sunday, especially since I lean with the Chiefs to win – which means we could get a kneel down or two to add to this total. Mahomes is a perfect 7-0 against the spread when the line is within three points in his postseason career.
This postseason, Mahomes has 11 and seven carries in his two games, and he’s ran the ball at least six times in five consecutive postseason appearances and six of his last seven. Rather than risking his yardage going down on a kneel down, I think Mahomes’ attempts are the way to go against a tough Eagles defense.
The three-time Super Bowl MVP always seems to know when to tuck and run during the playoffs.
