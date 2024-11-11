Patrick Mahomes Insane Underdog Record Makes Chiefs Must-Bet vs. Bills
Despite the Kansas City Chiefs sporting an undefeated 9-0 record, they head to Buffalo as underdogs to take on the Bills in a classic Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown.
Let's take a quick look at the odds and then I'll explain why the Chiefs are a must-bet in this situation.
Chiefs vs. Bills Odds
Spread:
- Chiefs +1.5 (-105)
- Bills -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Chiefs +112
- Bills -132
At +112 odds, the Chiefs have an implied probability of 47.17% winning this game.
Patrick Mahomes Underdog Trend
If you're considering betting on the Bills, keep in mind Patrick Mahomes has been dominant as an underdog in his career. He's 11-3 straight up and 12-1-1 against the spread when oddsmakers have him set as the betting underdog.
If you want to break down this game by citing stats, metrics, and analytics and point to the fact the Bills have, by most metrics outside of win-loss record, the better team, you wouldn't be wrong. With that being said, many bettors (including myself) have fallen for that trap time and time against when betting on games involving the Chiefs.
The power that was once held by Tom Brady and the Patriots is now held by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Throw all number out the window when they take the field. At the end of the day, they'll find a way to win games.
That doesn't mean you should bet on the Chiefs every week. In fact, Mahomes is only 22-30-3 against the spread when favored by a touchdown or more.
NFL teams and quarterbacks don't care about covering spreads, they care about winning games, and no one is better at doing exactly that then Mahomes.
When it comes to this year's version of the Chiefs, you may be confused why they look unimpressive when you watch them, yet they've yet to lose all year. I figured this out last week and it comes down to third down. The Chiefs offense is average at best on first and second down, but when it gets to third down, their offense becomes unstoppable.
So, how do the Bills fare on third down? Not good. They rank 25th in opponent EPA and 19th in opponent success rate on third down.
I fully expect the Chiefs to once again win as underdogs on Sunday.
