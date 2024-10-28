SI

Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds Crashing After Another Underwhelming Performance

Iain MacMillan

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) before snapping the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs may be the last undefeated team of the season with a 7-0 record, but that's not good enough to keep Patrick Mahomes as the betting favorite to be named the 2024 NFL MVP.

After being the favorite for the first third of the season, his odds continue to fall and he's now third on the last heading into Week 9.

Let's take a look at the latest odds.

NFL MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Josh Allen +270
  • Lamar Jackson +370
  • Patrick Mahomes +500
  • Jared Goff +600
  • Jayden Daniels +900
  • C.J. Stroud +1300
  • Jalen Hurts +2000
  • Brock Purdy +2200
  • Joe Burrow +2200
  • Jordan Love +3000
  • Kyler Murray +3300
  • Kirk Cousins +3300
  • Sam Darnold +3300

Patrick Mahomes Third on MVP Odds List

Being the quarterback of the team with the best record is worth something, but we're too deep into the season to ignore Mahomes' subpar stats. Let's take a look at where he ranks in most major passing categories:

  • Passing Yards: 15th
  • Completion %: 8th
  • Touchdowns: T16
  • Interceptions: T1
  • QBR: 7th
  • QB Rating: 23rd

Mahomes does enough to win games in key moments, but he is having a poor season compared to the bar he has set for himself. The biggest cause for concern is turnovers. He's tied for the most interceptions in the NFL this season with nine. It will be tough to continue to beat great teams if he continues to turn the ball over.

There's no reason for Chiefs fans to be worried. As he's shown in years past, he'll start playing his best football heading into the playoffs and Kansas City has a great chance to be the No. 1 seed. With that being said, his numbers aren't close to being at an MVP level so expect him to fall down the odds list even further as the season goes on.

