Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets for Super Bowl 59 (Expect Philadelphia to Keep Mahomes in Check)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to do something tonight that no team has ever done; win three straight Super Bowls.
If they pull it off, Mahomes will unarguably be off to the best start a quarterback has ever had to their career in the history of the game. A win tonight would mark a fourth Super Bowl victory in just seven seasons as a starter in the NFL.
Let's take a look at how I'm going to bet on the Chiefs quarterback in tonight's Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets
- Mahomes Longest Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards (-110) via FanDuel
Mahomes Longest Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-110)
This iteration of the Chiefs is not the same as we saw early in Mahomes' career when he was completing deep passes all over the field. Now, he takes what the defense gives him and methodically marches down the field with shorter completions. Not only that, but this Eagles defense is extremely good at keeping things in front of them, allowing just 35 pass plays of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the NFL.
Philadelphia's defense may not be able to shut down the Chiefs' passing attack completely, but they can keep it in check and prevent an explosive play. I'll take the UNDER 35.5 yards on Mahomes' longest completion of the night.
Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
With as good as the Eagles secondary is, Patrick Mahomes is going to have to take off with his legs a number of times when he can't find a receiver open downfield. He has gone over this total in two of his last three postseason games including rushing for 66 yards in last year's Super Bowl and 44 yards in his previous Super Bowl game against the Eagles.
