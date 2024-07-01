Patriots 2024 Win Total Projection (New England has Lowest Win Total in NFL)
Things are going to look quite different for the New England Patriots in 2024 and it’s evident in the team’s win total.
New England has the lowest win total in the entire NFL this season, the first of the Jerod Mayo era as head coach, who takes over for Bill Belichick at head coach. With questions up and down the roster, including when No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will be ready to take over starting quarterback duties, the team is pegged to be among the worst in the NFL.
Can the Patriots outperform expectations with a new coach and wholesale changes up and down the roster?
Here’s the team’s win total from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 New England Patriots Win Total Projection
- 4.5 (Over -162/Under +132)
Patriots Have Lowest Win Total in NFL This Season
The question surrounding the Patriots being competitive this season likely revolves around the quarterback position. While Jacoby Brissett is expected to start early on, if Maye can secure the job quickly, the team may be ahead of schedule, similar to how C.J. Stroud took the Texans from worst to first last season as a rookie quarterback.
The Patriots may be taking the long game with the roster and its prized quarterback prospect and winning may take a backseat, but if he sees the field, it could be promising for the team’s upside given such a low win total.
However, the schedule will not be all that easy despite it being a fourth place schedule. The AFC East is set to be as competitive as any division in the NFL this season, with the other three teams planning on contending for not just a playoff berth but a Super Bowl appearance in the Bills, Dolphins and Jets.
Further, the team will play three other teams that made the postseason in 2023, at the 49ers and home for the Texans and Rams, as well as the at the Bengals, who will have a healthy Joe Burrow back under center.
It’ll be a daunting schedule for an out-matched team, evident in the team’s low win total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.