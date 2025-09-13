Patriots vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are both looking to bounce back from Week 1 losses when they face each other in an AFC East duel in Week 2.
If you want to check out the latest odds for the game, as well as my best bet, you'll find them in my betting preview here. In this article, we're talking player props. Let's dive into my three favorites for Sunday's divisional action.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-145) via BetMGM
- Tua Tagovailoa OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110) via FanDuel
- De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown (-117) via Caesars
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-145)
If Week 1 is any indication, the Patriots intend to use TreVeyon Henderson primarily as a receiving back in the early part of this season. He ran the ball just 27 times in Week 1, but hauled in six receptions as well. If that trend continues, this may be the last week we have an edge on betting the OVER on his receptions total, with it set at 2.5.
Tua Tagovailoa OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER on Tua Tagovailoa's passing touchdowns:
I'm buying low on the Miami Dolphins. I don't think they're as bad as they looked in Week 1, and I think there's a bit of an edge to back them in this spot, specifically for Tua Tagovailoa to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns at plus-money. 64.7% of the Dolphins' touchdowns last season were passing touchdowns, which was the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. If Tua can snap back to reality, this is going to look like a great bet on Sunday.
De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown (-117)
I'm surprised we can get -117 odds on De'Von Achane to find the end zone in this game. He had 12 combined touchdown seasons during a down season for the Dolphins' offense, and he already has a score in 2025. It's becoming clear he's a focal point of this offense and will continue to be moving forward.
