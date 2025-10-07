Patriots vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The New England Patriots are coming off one of the biggest upsets of the season, taking down their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills.
Now, they're trying to carry that momentum into their Week 6 game when they take on the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off their first win of the season, taking down the New York Giants.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Patriots vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots -3.5 (-115)
- Saints +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots -210
- Saints +176
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-115)
- UNDER 45.5 (-105)
Patriots vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots Record: 3-2
- Saints Record: 1-4
Patriots vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Patriots are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Patriots' last 12 games
- Saints are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Saints
- Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Patriots' last eight games vs. NFC South opponents
- Saints are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games
- Saints are 1-5 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
Patriots vs. Saints Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Antonio Gibson, RB - Out
- K'Lavon Chaisson, LB - Questionable
- Keion White, DE - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - IR
- Isaiah Iton, DT - IR
Saints Injury Report
- Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable
- Chase Young, DE - Questionable
- Cesar Ruiz, C - Questionable
- Justin Reid, S - Questionable
- John Ridgeway III, DT - IR-R
Patriots vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
Drake Maye has gotten off to an unbelievably strong start to his sophomore season with the New England Patriots. Despite having limited weapons and a terrible offensive line, he has completed 73.9% of passes, averaging 252.2 passing yards per game, along with seven touchdowns through the air.
Patriots vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
I've been on the "Spencer Rattle isn't that bad" train for the past two weeks, and the Saints quarterback continues to climb up quarterback rankings, now ranking above the likes of Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, and Jayden Daniels in EPA+CPOE (expected points added + completion percentage over expected). With that being said, I don't have much faith in the Saints' defense, so I'm going to bet the OVER in their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are built to be the perfect OVER team. The Patriots rank 10th in EPA per play but 23rd in opponent EPA per play. When looking at the advanced metric called DVOA, these two defenses rank 27th and 29th. I'm surprised the total is set in the mid-40s, so give me the OVER.
Pick: OVER 45.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
