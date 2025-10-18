Patriots vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (It's Gonna Be Maye)
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take their three-game winning streak to Tennessee to take on the Titans.
The Titans were gifted a win by the Cardinals two weeks ago, but put up just 10 points last week in Las Vegas.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Patriots vs. Titans on Sunday, October 19.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Titans
- Drake Maye OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-117)
- Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-128)
- Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+175)
Drake Maye OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-117)
Drake Maye is having quite the sophomore season in New England. He’s thrown for 1,522 yards in six games, including at least 230 yards in five of his six contests.
Maye is coming off two strong road performances in Buffalo and New Orleans. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards against the Bills and had three touchdown passes with 261 yards last week against the Saints.
The Titans actually haven’t had many quarterbacks go over 230 yards against them this season, but Daniel Jones (228) and Kyler Murray (220) came close. But the Patriots should let Maye air the ball out as he gains confidence this season.
Drake Maye OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-128)
It might be the middle of October, but it’ll be a Maye game in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots quarterback has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of six games this season, all coming in the last five weeks. Of course, he had those aforementioned three touchdown passes in New Orleans last week.
Maye is looking like the real deal in New England, and he has a chance to prove he can pick apart defenses in Tennessee on Sunday.
Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+175)
The Patriots have spread the love around this season with eight different players scoring touchdowns, including six finding the end zone multiple times. However, only tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte have three scores.
The Titans gave up a touchdown to tight end Michael Mayer last week, when he caught five of seven targets for 50 yards.
Henry has been a safe target for Maye, and the tight end leads the Patriots with seven red zone targets. Look for him to find the end zone again on Sunday afternoon.
