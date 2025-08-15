SI

Patriots vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

Iain MacMillan

J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings are home underdogs against the Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.
J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings are home underdogs against the Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots pulled off one of the most lopsided victories of the opening week of the NFL Preseason, winning 48-18 against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings got the better of the Houston Texans, winning 20-10.

The two teams will face off in Week 2 preseason action, and we'll likely get a look at two young quarterbacks in Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this interconference exhibition match.

Patriots vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Patriots -2.5 (-110)
  • Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots -140
  • Vikings +120

Total

  • OVER 39.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 39.5 (-105)

Patriots vs. Vikings How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, August 16
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): KMSP FOX 9, WBZ
  • Patriots Record: 1-0
  • Vikings Record: 1-0

Patriots vs. Vikings Betting Trends

  • Mike Vrabel is 8-7 straight up and 6-7-2 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
  • Kevin O'Connell is 4-6 straight up and 5-5 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach

Patriots vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick

I'm low on J.J. McCarthy, and I was less than impressed with his first preseason start this year, completing just 4-of-7 passes for 30 yards. I'm going to continue to fade the Vikings both in the preseason and the regular season.

I'll back the Patriots, who looked fantastic in their first preseason game. The Patriots may still be short of top-end talent, but their game against the Commanders has shown that they have a deep roster at several positions. I think they're deep enough to win and cover in this exhibition matchup.

Pick: Patriots -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

