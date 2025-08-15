Patriots vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The New England Patriots pulled off one of the most lopsided victories of the opening week of the NFL Preseason, winning 48-18 against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings got the better of the Houston Texans, winning 20-10.
The two teams will face off in Week 2 preseason action, and we'll likely get a look at two young quarterbacks in Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this interconference exhibition match.
Patriots vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots -2.5 (-110)
- Vikings +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots -140
- Vikings +120
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-115)
- UNDER 39.5 (-105)
Patriots vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KMSP FOX 9, WBZ
- Patriots Record: 1-0
- Vikings Record: 1-0
Patriots vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Mike Vrabel is 8-7 straight up and 6-7-2 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Kevin O'Connell is 4-6 straight up and 5-5 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
Patriots vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
I'm low on J.J. McCarthy, and I was less than impressed with his first preseason start this year, completing just 4-of-7 passes for 30 yards. I'm going to continue to fade the Vikings both in the preseason and the regular season.
I'll back the Patriots, who looked fantastic in their first preseason game. The Patriots may still be short of top-end talent, but their game against the Commanders has shown that they have a deep roster at several positions. I think they're deep enough to win and cover in this exhibition matchup.
Pick: Patriots -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel
