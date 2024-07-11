Paul Skenes Cy Young Odds Take Massive Leap After 11-Strikeout Performance
Another start, another lights out performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie arm, Paul Skenes.
The LSU product threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and just one walk while racking up 11 strikeouts. The start improves his sparkling ERA even further to an eye-popping 1.90.
It has only taken 11 starts in his MLB career to take over as the overwhelming -550 favorite (84.62% implied probability) to win the National League Rookie of the Year award. Not only that, but he's quickly climbing up the list of odds to win the National League Cy Young as well.
NL Cy Young Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Zack Wheeler +135
- Chris Sale +135
- Paul Skenes +1200
- Ranger Suarez +1400
- Logan Webb +2200
- Reynaldo Lopez +2300
- Tyler Glasnow +2800
- Max Fried +4200
Before Thursday's start, Skenes' Cy Young odds were set at +2000. After his impressive outing today, his odds skyrocketed up to +1200. If you translate those odds to implied probability, his chances of winning the Cy Young in his rookie year improved from 4.76% to 7.69%.
He's now third on the odds list to win the award behind only the two co-favorites, Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale.
If you need further proof of just how impressive the start of his rookie campaign has been, here are a couple of examples of some mind-blowing stats of his thus far:
The sky is the limit for the Pirates' new top pitcher and if you have faith in him keeping this momentum going in the second half of the season, now is the time to place those bets on him to win the NL Cy Young.
Fernando Valenzuela for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 is the only player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young in the same season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
