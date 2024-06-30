Pelicans NBA Championship Odds Surging Following Dejounte Murray Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans made one of the biggest splashes so far this offseason, trading two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
It's a fresh start for Murray, who has played well the past two seasons despite the partnership of him and Trae Young not working out for Atlanta.
Murray gives the Pelicans a scoring guard that also has been an All-Defensive player in his career to pair with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson. While Brandon Ingram could be on the move (he's in the last season of his deal), New Orleans still looks like it is attempting to make a run at a top spot in the Western Conference.
Oddsmakers seem to agree, shifting the Pelicans from +6000 to to +5000 to win the NBA Finals next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- New York Knicks: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1100
- Dallas Mavericks: +1200
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1200
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +4000
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +40000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
This is a dramatic shift for New Orleans, but it's one that may not be set in stone since Ingram could be on the move.
If the Pelicans trade the former All-Star forward, the return will impact how they're viewed in the betting market. Will it be for win-now players? Will it be for picks? Or, will the Pels simply hold on to Ingram for one last shot at making a run with this core?
Murray is a massive upgrade for New Orleans at the guard position, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Despite the positive movement, New Orleans still is 10th amongst Western Conference teams in the latest Finals odds. Based on implied probability, the Pels have a 1.96 percent chance of winning the title, but it's a step in the positive direction compared to where they were before the deal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
