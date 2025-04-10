Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
For the second time this week, the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks will face off after Milwaukee picked up a four-point road win (without Giannis Antetokounmpo) over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Milwaukee is coming off a huge comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and it appears to be in the driver’s seat for the No. 5 seed in the East over the Detroit Pistons.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are in full tank mode, shutting most of their rotation down for the remainder of the season. New Orleans has dropped four games in a row and has a terrible record this season as a road underdog, going 11-21 against the spread.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +14 (-110)
- Bucks -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +625
- Bucks: -950
Total
- 221 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pelicans record: 21-58
- Bucks record: 45-34
Pelicans vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Brandon Boston – out
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Yves Missi – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Jericho Sims – out
- Tyler Smith – out
- Pat Connaughton – questionable
Pelicans vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
If he plays, Antetokounmpo should have no problem scoring against this shorthanded New Orleans team.
This season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. He’s also scored 28 or more points in eight of his last nine games. There’s a chance Giannis’ minutes are limited if the Bucks win big, but he may get to 28 points before Milwaukee has a chance to pull him.
Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying the points with the Bucks with Antetokounmpo’s status up in the air, but the Pelicans don’t leave bettors much of a choice.
These are the only players available for the Pels tonight:
Simply put, that’s not an NBA-caliber lineup.
Plus, New Orleans has struggled as a road underdog all season long, going just 11-21 against the spread. I'll fade the Pels in this matchup with the Bucks still aiming to lock up the No. 5 seed in the East.
Pick: Bucks -14 (-110 at DraftKings)
