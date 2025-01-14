Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14
After losing to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Chicago Bulls are just 8-12 overall at home this season heading into Tuesday’s home matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but it is getting healthier with only Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones ruled out for this matchup.
The Pelicans are a dreadful 3-16 on the road this season, so the Bulls may be able to get back on track at United Center.
Oddsmakers have set this game with a pretty close spread – Chicago -1.5 – as the Bulls have listed Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu as questionable tonight.
With Zach LaVine on a crazy 30-point game streak, can the Bulls cover and win at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +1.5 (-105)
- Bulls -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +105
- Bulls: -125
Total
- 240 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports New Orleans, CHSN
- Pelicans record: 8-32
- Bulls record: 18-21
Pelicans vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – probable
Bulls Injury Report
- Coby White – questionable
- Torrey Craig – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Pelicans vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Williamson is an elite prop target tonight:
It’s hard to find a better matchup for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has played about 28 minutes per game since returning to the lineup from a hamstring injury.
Zion has scored 22 and 16 points in those two games while shooting a combined 14-for-30 from the field. He’s attempted at least 15 shots in each game, which gives him a solid floor on Tuesday.
The Pelicans are taking on the Chicago Bulls, who rank dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (56.2), and they’ve allowed the second-most points per game overall in the NBA.
With Brandon Ingram still out for New Orleans, Williamson should receive a steady workload as the No. 1 option in this offense. Since Chicago lacks any shot-blocking presence, I expect the former No. 1 overall pick to have a field day inside on Tuesday.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 17.5 Points (-135)
This season, Vucevic is averaging 20.2 points per game, yet he’s set at just 17.5 points against the No. 28 defense in the NBA.
Vuc should eat in the paint, as the Pelicans are 29th in the NBA (only the Bulls are worse) in opponent points in the paint per game this season. In his 38 games, Vucevic has 18 or more points in 28 of them.
He’s an absolute steal at this number on Tuesday night.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Yes, the Pelicans lost by just one point to the Boston Celtics on Sunday and knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous game, but let’s not overreact too much to a team that has just eight wins on the season.
Oddsmakers have nearly set this game as a pick’em, which feels like a major shot at the Bulls, especially if Coby White is able to play tonight.
New Orleans is still 29th in the NBA in net rating, 28th in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating entering this matchup and a dreadful 3-16 on the road.
For all of the Bulls’ struggles at home this season, they do have one of the 12-best offenses in the NBA this season. In a game that will be played at a fast pace, I like Chicago to put some pressure on this New Orleans defense to consistently get stops.
All season, New Orleans has struggled to do so, ranking 25th in the NBA in opponent points per game. I’m not buying the recent two-game stretch from New Orleans enough to justify betting on it at this short of a number.
Pick: Bulls Moneyline (-125)
